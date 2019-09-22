Max Holloway to defend featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245

Max Holloway UFC 240 victory

Following a couple years of sporadic trips to the Octagon, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will make his third trip to the cage this year when he puts his title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245 in December.

UFC officials announced the bout during Saturday night's UFC on ESPN+ 17 in Mexico City, just days after company president Dana White said that he intended for UFC 245 to feature not one, but three championship bouts.

UFC 245 already features dual-division champion Amanda Nunes putting her bantamweight belt up against Germaine de Randamie.

Holloway fought his first bout of 2019 opposite Dustin Poirier at UFC 236 in April, losing the interim lightweight championship bout. He bounced back with a dominant decision over Frankie Edgar at UFC 240 in July.

Looking to keep his record featherweight winning streak – which currently stands at 14 consecutive victories – alive, Holloway returns to the Octagon at UFC 245 to once again defend his 145-pound belt.

Holloway could be facing the toughest test of his featherweight career, as Volkanovski has won 17 consecutive bouts, including all seven of his UFC bouts. Having scored impressive wins over Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes in his two most recent bouts, Volkanovski will be making just his second start of the year, having defeated Aldo at UFC 237 in May.