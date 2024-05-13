Max Herendeen living up to lofty expectations

May 13—URBANA — Expectations were high for Max Herendeen when he arrived on the Illinois campus last fall.

Hard not for them to be considering all the Bellevue, Wash., native accomplished in the junior golf ranks.

Herendeen, a top-25 recruit in the American Junior Golf Association rankings, had a monster senior season at Bishop Blanchet High School, leading the Bears to a WIAA state championship.

That team victory — plus plenty of other individual honors at the Seattle metro and state level — was sandwiched between Herendeen's win at the 2022 Junior PGA Championship in August and another at the 2022 Coachella Amateur in December.

Herendeen understood the role he would play when he arrived at Illinois having picked Mike Small's program from a list of suitors that also included Oklahoma State, Southern California, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, and Washington.

He knew he would be asked to contribute right away. And he did.

Herendeen finished second in his Illinois debut, losing in a playoff to Arizona State's Preston Summerhays at the Sahalee Players Championship in Sammamish, Wash. — just minutes away from his home. Three more top 10s followed, and Herendeen will head into the NCAA Stanford Regional starting Monday at Stanford Golf Course fresh off earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.

"Max is unbelievable," Illinois sophomore Ryan Voois said. "You're never quite sure how freshmen will show up and be ready to compete. Max was a big recruit — he had big expectations on him — and he's lived up to all the expectations we've had. He's been a very solid, consistent player, and he only continues to get better."

Thrusting a freshman into a prominent role in the lineup isn't always Small's first choice. There are situations where easing young players into that kind of pressure are preferable. But Small wound up viewing his choice to throw Herendeen in the fire from day one as a positive given the combination of ability and upside.

"I think it's helped him grow," Small said. "I think his game is ready for it. His short game and putter are getting better. He's developing more smoothness in his game. He's not so linear of a player. He's becoming a little non-linear, which is good. Figuring out different ways to get the job done. I couldn't be happier.

"He's so young emotionally and mentally in the game, but he's so talented physically. He compresses (the ball) like a senior. He's a big kid and was one of the big recruits in the country. I think it's kind of surprised him a little bit that he's come into this team and become one of the anchors when it comes to posting a score."

Herendeen was in Illinois' lineup in all 11 tournaments in the fall and spring seasons combined, which is something only junior Jackson Buchanan can claim the same. Herendeen never finished worse than tied for 26th at The Johnnie-O at Sea Island in early March and had 10 top-20 finishes.

"Most of my growth has come physically — in the weight room and then a lot of physical growth with my game and kind of honing it in," Herendeen said. "I felt like when I came in as a freshman I was somewhat strong mentally, and I leaned on that in the fall. Then mentally learning new things about myself. How to dig a little deeper. How to fight adversity when I'm out playing.

"I think Coach Small is really great at that. We talk about it a lot as a program. We're closers. The trend this spring the last six holes of my tournaments have been a lot better. I've tried to take pride in that."

Herendeen sees his game trending the right direction at this point of the season. He finished tied for third at the Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate and tied for 16th at his first Big Ten championship.

"Right now, I'm reigning in the little details — short game and things like that — and leaning on my long game, which is what I've done all season," Herendeen said. "Focusing on the things that you're good at and taking confidence from that is important. We've put in all the work here on campus, so when you travel somewhere you've got to play with what you've got. You can't try to find it."