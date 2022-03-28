The Giants are adding some depth to their offensive line.

According to multiple reports, Max Garcia is signing with the team on a one-year deal.

Garcia spent the last three seasons with the Cardinals. He received his most playing time with the franchise last season, appearing in 15 games with 11 starts. The previous two years, Garcia played primarily special teams. He made seven appearances in 2019 and 14 in 2020.

Garcia began his career with the Broncos as a fourth-round pick back in 2015. He started five games as a rookie in 2015, winning Super Bowl 50 with Denver. He then started all 16 games in both 2016 and 2017 before an ACL tear limited him to nine games in 2018.

A versatile offensive lineman, Garcia has made 39 regular-season starts at left guard, nine at right guard, and four at center, according to the Giants.

Max Garcia signing with Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk