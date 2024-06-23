Max Fried outduels Nestor Cortes as Yankees fall to Braves, 3-1

The Yankees dropped Sunday afternoon's rubber match with the Atlanta Braves, falling by a score of 3-1 at Yankee Stadium.

Here are the key takeaways…

-Yankees hitters just had no answers for Max Fried. The lefty allowed only three singles through five innings. He allowed a run in the sixth (more on that in a minute), but he ended up going 6.0 innings while allowing just one earned run on six hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

-Nestor Cortes was nearly just as good. The lefty struck out the side in first inning on 14 pitches and got through the lineup the first time without allowing a hit.

But Jarred Kelenic hit a solo home run with two outs in the third, just clearing the wall in right center, and the Braves scored two more in the fifth on RBI from Kelenic and Ozzie Albies.

Cortes went 7.0 strong innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits. He struck out seven and didn't walk a batter.

-The Yankees finally pushed through in the sixth, with Trent Grisham coming around to score on an Anthony Volpe double. But Volpe’s aggression on the basepaths hurt him, as he was thrown out at third base on a groundball to shortstop. Volpe would have likely scored from second on an Aaron Judge single later in the inning, but the Bombers failed to score again in the frame.

-Ben Rice’s early numbers may not blow you away, but he’s been facing a ton of lefty pitching, including Fried on Sunday. In the bottom of the fifth, Rice stayed in and lined a clean single to left center. He then singled again off righty Pierce Johnson in the seventh, raising his batting average to .294.

-If the Yankees want to bring home a World Series title this season, they're going to need to figure out how to protect Juan Soto and Judge in the lineup. On Sunday, the Yankees' 4-6 hitters -- Alex Verdugo, Gleyber Torres, and DJ LeMahieu -- went a combined 0-for-11.

The Yankees traded for J.D Davis on Sunday, but if Giancarlo Stanton is to miss significant time, they're going to need to find some thump in the middle of the order.

Who was the game MVP?

We'll give co-MVP honors to Fried, who held the Yankees at bay, and Kelenic, who drove in a pair of runs.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees have a day off on Monday before the first 2024 iteration of the Subway Series starts at Citi Field on Tuesday night.

Gerrit Cole will face David Peterson, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m.