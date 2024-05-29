Max Emberson of Oaks Christian wins CIF state golf title

Sophomore Max Emberson of Oaks Christian has ended the school year as the No. 1 high school golfer in California.

Emberson, the Southern Section champion, won the state individual championship Wednesday at San Gabriel Country Club with a five-under-par 66. He had four birdies on the back nine — including back-to-back on Nos. 15 and 16 — to pull ahead of Steven Lai of Stevenson from the Central Coast. Emberson's only bogey was on the par-four 17th.

Kai Hirayama of Temple City pulled within one stroke of Emberson after a birdie at No. 15 and finished in second place with a 67.

Torrey Pines won the team championship over De La Salle. Oaks Christian was third.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.