Quarterback Max Duggan will be leading the TCU offense against Michigan in the semifinals of the college football playoffs on New Year’s Eve and he’ll be heading to the NFL Draft whenever the Horned Frogs are done playing.

Duggan announced on Sunday that he will forego his remaining year of eligibility in order to enter the 2023 draft.

Duggan began the 2022 season as TCU’s No. 2 quarterback, but replaced starter Chandler Morris after a Week One injury and played well enough the rest of the way to become a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He was 239-of-368 for 3,321 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions while also running 130 times for 555 yards and six scores.

While Duggan is not considered one of the top quarterback prospects, he started games all four years he was in school — all players in college in 2020 were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA due to the impact of COVID — and his mixture experience and productivity will likely lead some team to use a pick on him at some point in April.

Max Duggan will enter draft after college football playoffs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk