Max Domi with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Max Domi (Columbus Blue Jackets) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 05/08/2021
Max Domi scored 4:39 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Saturday night in the season finale for both teams. Matiss Kivlenieks had 33 saves for the Blue Jackets, who despite the feel-good win to end the season couldn't avoid finishing in the Central Division cellar. Columbus needed a win in regulation to finish ahead of the Red Wings.
The Detroit Red Wings wrap up the 2021 season vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets on May 8, 2021. The game will be shown on Bally Sports Detroit.
