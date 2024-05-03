Max Christie expresses frustration over not playing late in the season

One interesting subplot during the Los Angeles Lakers 2023-24 season that hasn’t been talked about a ton is the lack of consistent playing time Max Christie has gotten.

When he has played meaningful minutes, the second-year wing has shown some promise as a potential 3-and-D player. He makes the effort to contest shots, he gives a sincere effort on the boards and he shoots a respectable rate from 3-point range.

For the first few months of the season, Christie, at times, was getting significant playing time. But in March and April, he exceeded 10 minutes in just four games and 20 minutes only twice, and he didn’t get onto the court at all during the Lakers’ first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

Head coach Darvin Ham has been criticized for many things, and among them has been his decision to move away from playing the Michigan State University product.

During his extremely short exit interview (it literally lasted less than a full minute and consisted of only one question), Christie said he would’ve liked to play down the stretch and help his team.

Max Christie: "I really wanted to be out there, for sure. It sucks seeing us eliminated because I felt I could've helped the team… Hopefully we have a great summer, try to rebuild and come back stronger." pic.twitter.com/81ut4zW55y — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 30, 2024

Given the Lakers’ relative lack of draft picks in the coming years and lack of salary cap flexibility, they absolutely need to develop young players such as Christie moving forward.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire