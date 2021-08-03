Max Borghi on Washington State being picked last in the Pac-12 North: 'It's nothing new to us'
Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Yogi Roth, and Nigel Burton catch up with Washington State football's Max Borghi at the 2021 Pac-12 Football Media Day presented by presented by 76® on Tuesday, July 27th in Hollywood, CA. Borghi isn't surprised that Washington State is being picked to finish at the bottom of the Pac-12 North standings by the preseason media poll, saying that the Cougars will use the slight as fuel to motivate them throughout the season.