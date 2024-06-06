Max Allegri keen on Premier League move

Former Juventus boss Max Allegri has been linked with a move to Lazio but he seems keen on a move to the Premier League.

Serie A side Lazio seem interested in bringing in Allegri, having parted ways with manager Igor Tudor after disagreements with the Croatian. Contact, it has been reported, has already been made with the Italian.

Sky Italia have reported that Allegri is keen on getting back to management after having left the Bianconeri. There is an offer from Saudi Arabia on the table but the Italian isn’t keen on managing in the Middle East and the contract on offer is also a problem for him.

On top of that, he also doesn’t seem keen on the idea of managing Lazio. While Milan have been touted as a small possibility, it is not going to happen because they are about to hire Paulo Fonseca. He is, as things stand, hoping for a move to the Premier League and he is keen on managing in England, where there is no concrete interest yet.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN