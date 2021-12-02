Max Agbonkpolo after USC's impressive Pac-12 opener: 'I think we can guard any team in the nation'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Don MacLean speak with student-athlete Max Agbonkpolo after No. 20 USC men's basketball defeats Utah 93-73 on Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Los Angeles. USC improves to 7-0 overall and 1-0 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.