Max Abmas sparks Texas Longhorns basketball from 3-point range in win over Wyoming

With a quick pair of back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the first half, Max Abmas woke up a sleepy holiday crowd and helped spark an 86-63 win for Texas over Wyoming Sunday at Moody Center.

Abmas broke a 15-15 tie with a transition trey with 8 minutes, 29 seconds left in the first half. Moments later, he again gathered in a pass off a fast break and pulled up from behind the line to give Texas a 21-15 lead. Wyoming (4-2) would never again pull even as No. 15 Texas (5-1) cruised to the nonconference win.

Texas guard Max Abmas, left, dribbles the ball past Wyoming guard Akuel Kot during the Longhorns' 86-63 win Sunday at Moody Center

Abmas, a 6-foot senior guard, ended the game with 23 points, the first time the high-scoring offseason transfer from Oral Roberts has topped 20 for Texas. Kadin Shedrick added 17 points in his return to the court after missing the Empire Classic final in New York against UConn. Shedrick scored a career-high 27 points in an Empire Classic semifinal against Louisville but took several hard falls in the game, prompting Texas coach Rodney Terry to rest him and his surgically repaired shoulders against UConn.

Dillon Mitchell chipped in 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Texas will return to Moody Center Thursday to face Texas State.

