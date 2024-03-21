Max Abmas pronunciation: How to say Texas basketball guard's last name for NCAA Tournament

College basketball fans might remember Max Abmas for his famed Cinderella run with Oral Roberts in 2021. Now, the high-scoring guard is looking to make one last run with Texas.

Abmas, in his fifth college basketball season, ranks third in the Big 12 in averaging 17.1 points per game. He also ranks second in 3-point makes (89), perhaps his signature skill.

The 6-foot guard who played at Oral Roberts for four seasons before transferring to the Longhorns has also established himself as one of the most productive scorers in college basketball history, ranking eighth all time in career points scored (3,110).

REQUIRED READING: Texas basketball's Max Abmas scores 3,000th career point vs. Kansas State

On top of his accomplishments, Abmas has also been known for his unique last name. While the pronunciation seems self-explanatory, it’s actually a much different sound than how it appears.

Here’s how to pronounce "Abmas," whose name likely will be called plenty during the 2024 NCAA Tournament:

REQUIRED READING: March Madness bracket tracker: Updated list of automatic bids to 2024 NCAA Tournament

How is Max Abmas’ name pronounced?

Texas guard Max Abmas’ last name is actually pronounced “ACE-miss,” according to his player profile on the Longhorns’ roster.

Max Abmas name pronunciation

For those who want to hear it said out loud, here's an auditory look at Abmas' pronunciation from Texas' game vs. Louisville in the 2023 Empire Classic semifinal:

REQUIRED READING: From treys to trophies, Texas' Max Abmas ready for lone year with Longhorns

Max Abmas name origin

Max Abmas’ dad, Troy Abmas, explained why their last name is pronounced the way it is in an interview with WFAA in 2021, after Max led Oral Roberts to the Sweet 16.

"The 'B' is what they call a Schaffer's ‘S’," Troy said. "If you look it up, the Schaffer's ‘S’ is like the Baylor symbol. It has an 'SS' sound after it follows a long vowel. So, it's pronounced, 'Ace-miss.'"

Max Abmas NCAA Tournament record

Max Abmas has a 2-2 career record in the NCAA Tournament, leading No. 15-seeded Oral Roberts to upset wins over No. 2-seeded Ohio State and No. 17-seeded Florida in 2021 before narrowly falling to Arkansas in the Sweet 16.

Two seasons later, Abmas led the Golden Eagles back to the Tournament as a 12 seed, where they fell to No. 5-seeded Duke in the first round. In four tournament games, Abmas scored 29, 26, 25 and 12 points, respectively, against Ohio State, Florida, Arkansas and Duke.

Max Abmas stats

Career averages: 20.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists per game

Season averages: 17 points, 3 rebounds, 4.3 assists per game

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Max Abmas pronunciation: How to say Texas basketball guard's last name