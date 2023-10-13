Max Abmas headlines coaches' preseason All-Big 12 quartet for Texas men's basketball team

Four members of the Texas men’s basketball team were named to the preseason All-Big 12 team, the conference announced Thursday. Graduate guard Max Abmas was tabbed to the five-person preseason first team while graduate forward Dylan Disu, junior guard Tyrese Hunter and sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell each picked up Big honorable mention kudos.

The awards and teams were chosen by head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players.

The 6-foot Abmas, who transferred from Oral Roberts in the offseason, enters the year as the NCAA Division I active career scoring leader (2,562 points) and career scoring average leader (20.8 points a game). He played and started 123 career games at Oral Roberts, where he also averaged 3.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 34.8 minutes a game in his career while earning three honorable mention All-America selections from The Associated Press.

More: New players dreaming big after joining Texas men's basketball program

Disu, a graduate of Hendrickson, returns for his third season at Texas after playing three at Vanderbilt. As a senior on Texas’ Elite Eight team last season, the 6-foot-9 Disu played and started in 36 of UT’s 38 games and led the squad and ranked second in the Big 12 in blocks with 46 while averaging 8.8 points and 4.4 rebounds a game. He earned most outstanding player honors in the Big 12 tournament after averaging a team-best 14.7 points and 8.3 rebounds a game while leading the Longhorns to the title.

The 6-foot Hunter returns for his second season in the program after playing his first year at Iowa State. He has played and started all 73 career games, and he averaged 10.3 points a game to go along with 96 assists and 31 steals a year ago. He declared for the NBA draft after last season but opted to return to Texas.

Mitchell returns for his second season with the Longhorns after withdrawing his name from the NBA draft pool. The 6-foot-8 Mitchell started all 38 games as a freshman last year and led the team in field goal percentage (.636) and ranked third on the team in rebounding with 3.9 a game while averaging 4.3 points in 17.5 minutes per contest.

The Big 12 men’s basketball preseason poll will be announced Friday.

More: Texas' final season in Big 12 basketball set as conference releases men's schedule

Texas tips off the 2023-24 season with the Orange-White scrimmage on Tuesday at Gregory Gymnasium and will host an exhibition contest against St. Edward’s Oct. 30 at Moody Center. The Longhorns will open the regular season Nov. 6 at Moody Center with a 7 p.m. tip against Incarnate Word.

All-Big 12 preseason team

Player of the year: Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Newcomer of the year: Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Freshman of the year: Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor

All-Big 12 team: L.J. Cryer (Houston), Hunter Dickinson (Kansas), Dajuan Harris Jr. (Kansas), Emanuel Miller (TCU), Max Abmas (Texas)

All-Big 12 honorable mention: Jalen Bridges (Baylor), RayJ Dennis (Baylor), Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor), Jamal Shead (Houston), Kevin McCullar Jr. (Kansas), Arthur Kaluma (Kansas State), Tylor Perry (Kansas State), Dylan Disu (Texas), Tyrese Hunter (Texas), Dillon Mitchell (Texas), Jesse Edwards (West Virginia)

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Max Abmas among four Texas players to earn basketball preseason honors