Mavs star Kristaps Porzingis explains why he's a Redskins fan

WASHINGTON -- The timing could not have been better, really. One day after a video of him wearing a Redskins shirt and thereby announcing his NFL fandom, his Dallas Mavericks were in Washington to play the Wizards.

That afforded NBC Sports Washington the opportunity to ask him if it is indeed true he likes the Burgundy and Gold, or if it was all a hoax. Turns out he is a certified Skins fan.

That is despite growing up in Latvia, which is 4,400 miles away from Washington. That is despite the Redskins struggling in recent years decades. And that is despite the fact he plays in Dallas, home of the Cowboys.

So, why does he like the Skins? Allow Porzingis to explain.

"One of our assistant coaches, Darrell Armstrong, he's a diehard Redskins fan. We are pretty close and he kind of brought me in," Porzingis said.

"I was a free agent and didn't really follow football that much. There are obviously guys talking in the locker room all the time, so I was like 'I've gotta get into football a little bit. I was a free agent and D.A. made me a Redskins fan."

When it was pointed out how he plays in the same city as the Redskins' biggest rival, Porzingis laughed and quipped: "I don't care."

Porzingis happened to meet Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was at the game on Friday night:

No big deal, just @dh_simba7 and noted Redskins fan Kristaps Porzingis getting a pic before the game. #HTTR #RepTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/zlPjMAI8qU — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) February 8, 2020

Maybe this can cancel out John Wall's infamous appearance at a FedEx Field in a Cowboys jersey. The two cities are even now.

