Mavs reportedly interested in pursuing Marcus Smart

The Dallas Mavericks "can be expected to explore pursuing" Marcus Smart, depending on his asking price, according to DallasBasketball.com.

The Kings, Nuggets and Pacers are also among those teams interested in the Celtics restricted free agent guard, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix (see video above).

That asking price, of course, is the key issue. Smart told ESPN's Jackie MacMullan immediately after the Celtics were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals that he was worth "more than $12 to $14 million. Just for the things I do on the court that don't show up on the stat sheet."

As a restricted free agent, the Celtics can match any offer Smart gets this summer. In comments to the Boston Herald, C's coach Brad Stevens sure sounded as if he'll push for Smart's return: "Everybody in the building would tell you we would love to have Marcus back. Marcus has been great here-a big part of our DNA."

Mike Fisher's DallasBasketball.com story said Smart might see advantages of playing for the team 45 minutes from his hometown:

The native of Flower Mound, Texas, performed in the playoffs with a heavy heart, the result of his mother, Camellia, having been diagnosed with cancer. She's here in Texas. Surely there is a part of Smart -- who in the playoffs wrote "Mama's Boy" on his shoes to honor her -- who might see advantages in playing for his hometown team.

