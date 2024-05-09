Mavs pop-up installed along I-35 for fans heading to OKC

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks fans heading to Game 2 in Oklahoma City on Thursday should stop to snap photos in front of a pop-up installation.

The team installed a billboard meant to look like a tiny Mavs store at Exit 500 on Interstate 35 in Gainesville.

Aside from being a great Instagram backdrop, fans who share a picture of themselves in front of the store have the chance to win free tickets to Game 4 at the American Airlines Center on Monday.

Fans should tag @dallasmavs and use #OneForDallas to be entered into the contest.

For those who aren’t making the trip to Oklahoma, the Mavs are also hosting an official Game 2 watch party at the Echo Lounge and Music Hall in West Dallas starting at 8 p.m.

Admission is free and there will be entertainment and giveaways.