Mavs’ Pitcher Sophie Stockam strikes out 19, walks-off state quarterfinals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The two-seeded Maize South Mavericks had an impressive start to the KSHSAA 5A Softball Tournament, taking down seven-seed Topeka-Seaman 3-2 in nine innings Thursday.

A dominant performance by pitcher Sophie Stockam helped the Mavs to victory. The junior struck out 19 hitters and held the Vikings to two runs.

“I’m really focused right on [junior catcher] Lizzy [Lassley]. I’m not paying attention to anything else. I look at her, turn around, look at the scoreboard. I’m just locked in,” explained Stockam.

The Mavericks would tie things up in the bottom of the fourth, when Cameron Moses hit a 2RBI double to left center. The team stayed calm as they headed into extra innings.

“We have such a good like team bond and just energy. And if any of us get down, we’re all there for each other. We all pick each other up. And I think that’s what brought us through the end of that game for us to win,” added Stockam.

The right-hander was also the one to deliver in the box. Her sole hit of the game came in crucial timing, allowing Lassley to come home to score in the bottom of the ninth and give the Mavericks the walk-off win.

“It was just a huge relief,” said Lassley, “Just seeing how far we’ve come from the first game to, you know, the final four. So it’s just crazy and that’s a great feeling.”

The team fell short in last year’s regional final against Valley Center, and are showing determination to go all the way this time around.

“The expectation is, the bar is high and they expect to win. And not in an arrogant way. But, you know, that’s the expectation,” explained second-year Mavericks head coach Cody Stucky.

The girls have now won 20 of their last 21 games, and look forward to what’s ahead.

“This team wants it. They just had such a fun year. They’re a great group. They’re very close. They found a way,” added Stucky.

Maize South will take on three-seed Bishop Carroll in the state semifinals Friday at 1 p.m.

