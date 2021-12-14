Mavs, Nets discussing Kyrie Irving trade?

The Dallas Mavericks were among teams to reach out to the Nets about a trade involving Kyrie Irving, per SNY sources. And in those trade talks, sources say Kristaps Porzingis was brought up. It’s unknown if talks between Brooklyn and Dallas advanced past a preliminary stage.

Source: SportsNet New York



“I’ve always believed that KP hasn’t played his best basketball yet. Now you’re seeing why we didn’t trade him,” Cuban said. “He’s a great player. He’s a good dude. All of my experiences with him have been positive. So why would we do that? But that’s NBA Twitter and that’s Mavs Twitter. That’s what they do. They’re probably trying to trade Luka right now.” -via NBA.com / November 23, 2021

Kristaps Porzingis is entering his third full season with the Dallas Mavericks and is hoping for a fresh start under Jason Kidd after the team parted ways with Rick Carlisle. “I’ll say this: at the end of last year Porzingis wanted to be traded,” said Tim MacMahon on The Hoop Collective Podcast. “My understanding is he feels like he has a fresh start with the coaching change. He’s had the healthy offseason. He’s been able to work, not just on his game but on his body some more. That he’s coming back with a refreshed feel. “At the end of last year, he wasn’t going to come out and ask for a trade. He’s smart enough to understand the optics.” -via RealGM / September 24, 2021

“He’s already done that once,” replied Brian Windhorst. “But at the end of last year when he stood in the corner and checked the wind for an entire playoff series, he was hoping to be traded,” added MacMahon. “From what I gather, he’s coming back optimistic now.” -via RealGM / September 24, 2021