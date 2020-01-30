Mavs' Mark Cuban says Willie Cauley-Stein trade a 'steal-and-a-half'

Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell tore his right Achilles tendon Jan. 21.

Three days later, the Mavs acquired Willie Cauley-Stein from the Warriors in exchange for a 2020 second-round draft pick.

That selection is expected to land in the mid 50s because it's the Utah Jazz's pick, and they currently boast the fifth best record in the NBA.

According to Mavs owner Mark Cuban, it was a great deal for his franchise.

. @mcuban calls Cauley-Stein acquisition "a steal-and-a-half. We got really lucky. And Dwight comes back, we'll be even better at that position." — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) January 28, 2020

From the Warriors' perspective -- they didn't possess a 2020 second-round pick (coincidentally enough, the Mavs have it from the Andrew Bogut trade in July 2016) but now do.

They also were able to create a guaranteed open roster spot for next season because Cauley-Stein has a 2020-21 player option that he could have exercised.

In addition:

Golden State will now drop $2.57M below the hard cap. The trade will also save the Warriors $5.66M toward the luxury tax. The team now has a $9.3M tax bill and $3.7M above the threshold. The Warriors also have 2 open roster spots. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 24, 2020

Cauley-Stein made his Mavs debut Tuesday night -- recording four points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist in a little over 12 minutes off the bench.

In the end, the trade just might work out very well for both sides.

