Mavs’ Luka Doncic runs into 10-year-old sitting courtside, but kid’s OK

NBC Sports Bay Area staff
NBC Sports BayArea

Mavs Luka Doncic runs into 10-year-old sitting courtside, but kids OK originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Young Eric Kocher got more than he bargained for when sitting courtside Saturday night at Oracle Arena. First, in a bad way, and then most certainly in a good one.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic awkwardly fell out of bounds after the Warriors' Draymond Green challenged his shot during the game. Doncic's stumbling path brought him into a collision with young Eric, who took the brunt of it from the 6-foot-7, 218-pound Slovenian.

Doncic quickly checked on the young 10-year-old from San Francisco, who told our Kerith Burke that it was his first time sitting courtside.

Eric was OK, and received some merch for his trouble, including a sweeeet signed Doncic jersey.

It wasn't just any jersey, though. It came straight off Doncic's back.

Smile away, Eric. You've had quite a night. Oh, and the Warriors won, too.

What to Read Next