Mavs’ Luka Doncic runs into 10-year-old sitting courtside, but kid’s OK

Mavs Luka Doncic runs into 10-year-old sitting courtside, but kids OK

Young Eric Kocher got more than he bargained for when sitting courtside Saturday night at Oracle Arena. First, in a bad way, and then most certainly in a good one.

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic awkwardly fell out of bounds after the Warriors' Draymond Green challenged his shot during the game. Doncic's stumbling path brought him into a collision with young Eric, who took the brunt of it from the 6-foot-7, 218-pound Slovenian.

Luka Doncic just almost ended a little kid's life... pic.twitter.com/pfKlf1NF6k — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 23, 2018

Doncic quickly checked on the young 10-year-old from San Francisco, who told our Kerith Burke that it was his first time sitting courtside.

Eric was OK, and received some merch for his trouble, including a sweeeet signed Doncic jersey.

The boy sitting courtside, the one Doncic crashed into, is okay. Reps from the Warriors and Mavs have checked in on him. He got some goodies to help put a smile back on his face. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) December 23, 2018

Ten year old Eric Kocher got a signed Doncic jersey after the Mavs rookie crashed into him pic.twitter.com/ULADFsYHD9 — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) December 23, 2018

It wasn't just any jersey, though. It came straight off Doncic's back.

Smile away, Eric. You've had quite a night. Oh, and the Warriors won, too.