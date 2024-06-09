Mavs’ Luka Doncic downgraded to questionable ahead of Game 2 vs. Celtics

Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals may have just gotten a lot more intriguing with the news from the Dallas Mavericks that star Dallas wing Luka Doncic has been downgraded to questionable for the Mavs’ tilt with the Boston Celtics at TD Garden this Sunday (June 9) evening.

The Mavs downgraded the Slovenian superstar due to a new injury, adding into a pair he has been trying to play through over the course of Dallas’ run to the finals. The new malady is a thoracic contusion, and having been dealing with both a right knee sprain and a left ankle that has been sore for some time, the downgrade is understandable.

Given the stakes at hand, we would expect Doncic to take the court if he is at all able to play, but it will be something to watch for Boston moving forward.

New episode of the Celtics Lab Podcast via @CelticsCLNS ☘️🧪



How Boston dominated Game 1 and what happens next in Game 2 of the NBA finals



Listen, Watch & SUBSCRIBE ⬇️



📺: https://t.co/ASEsdH2mm4



🎧: https://t.co/6tVSQSODjJ



⚡️by PrizePicks & Gametime – Code CLNS pic.twitter.com/5Mg4Ypgp5p — Celtics Lab Podcast (@CelticsLab) June 8, 2024

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire