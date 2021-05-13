Mavs get key 125-107 win for postseason, eliminate Pelicans

  • Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) and Maxi Kleber (42) celebrate a 3-point basket scored by Doncic during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    1/7

    Pelicans Mavericks Basketball

    Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) and Maxi Kleber (42) celebrate a 3-point basket scored by Doncic during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) takes an arm to the face while defending against Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    2/7

    APTOPIX Pelicans Mavericks Basketball

    New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) takes an arm to the face while defending against Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • New Orleans Pelicans' Steven Adams, left, Zion Williamson, center and Lonzo Ball greet teammates walking off the court for halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The three did not play in the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    3/7

    Pelicans Mavericks Basketball

    New Orleans Pelicans' Steven Adams, left, Zion Williamson, center and Lonzo Ball greet teammates walking off the court for halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The three did not play in the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New Orleans Pelicans' Steven Adams, in red shirt, talks with members of the coaching staff during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Adams did not play in the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    4/7

    Pelicans Mavericks Basketball

    New Orleans Pelicans' Steven Adams, in red shirt, talks with members of the coaching staff during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Adams did not play in the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis, left, works against New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) for a shot opportunity during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    5/7

    Pelicans Mavericks Basketball

    Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis, left, works against New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) for a shot opportunity during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall rolls on the court while holding on to his right arm after colliding with Dallas Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Marshall left the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    6/7

    Pelicans Mavericks Basketball

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall rolls on the court while holding on to his right arm after colliding with Dallas Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Marshall left the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Luka Doncic, rear, defend as New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) works for a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    7/7

    Pelicans Mavericks Basketball

    Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Luka Doncic, rear, defend as New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) works for a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) and Maxi Kleber (42) celebrate a 3-point basket scored by Doncic during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) takes an arm to the face while defending against Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
New Orleans Pelicans' Steven Adams, left, Zion Williamson, center and Lonzo Ball greet teammates walking off the court for halftime of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The three did not play in the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
New Orleans Pelicans' Steven Adams, in red shirt, talks with members of the coaching staff during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Adams did not play in the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis, left, works against New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) for a shot opportunity during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall rolls on the court while holding on to his right arm after colliding with Dallas Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Marshall left the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Luka Doncic, rear, defend as New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) works for a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SCHUYLER DIXON
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are a big step closer to avoiding the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.

The young Dallas sensation scored 33 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 19 in his return from injury and the Mavericks kept one of the inside tracks to a top six spot in the West with a 125-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

“This is all anybody’s talking about, the play-in and not the play-in and all that,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “It’s permeated the internet. The refuge is to play the games. And hopefully play them well. We’re one step closer.”

The Pelicans were eliminated from postseason contention while playing without four starters. Lonzo Ball was scratched with a strained right thumb, joining Zion Williamson (broken left hand), Brandon Ingram (sprained left ankle) and Steven Adams (sprained toe) on the sideline.

The Mavericks (41-29) can clinch at least the sixth seed in the West with a win in either of their two remaining regular-season games against a pair of eliminated teams in Toronto and Minnesota.

Dallas, which bounced back a night after a blowout loss in Memphis, also avoids the play-in tournament with a loss by the Los Angeles Lakers. LA kept its top six hopes alive with a 124-122 victory over NBA-worst Houston.

The Mavericks are tied with Portland at No. 5, but the Trail Blazers hold the tiebreaker. Portland beat West-leading Utah 105-98 on Wednesday night.

“I'd be lying if I said we weren't paying attention to that stuff,” said Tim Hardaway Jr., who scored 27 points. “We definitely knew we had to get back on track and get this win.”

Eric Bledsoe and Jaxson Hayes scored 15 points apiece for the Pelicans, whose hopes took a huge hit last week when the club announced Williamson was out indefinitely. Williamson and Ingram have averaged a combined 51 points per game.

A night after matching his season low with 12 points against the Grizzlies, Doncic scored 16 points on a 33-8 Dallas run that broke a 30-all tie starting with the final bucket of the first quarter.

The young Dallas sensation was 5 of 5 from 3-point range in the second quarter, when the Mavericks scored a season-high 45 points. Doncic finished 7 of 15 beyond the arc and had eight rebounds and eight assists, including back-to-back alley oop dunks for Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr.

“They outscored us 79-50 in the middle two quarters,” Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said. “They just crushed us. Luka was unbelievable. When he’s shooting the ball like that, they get really, really hard to guard.”

Porzingis shot 7 of 14 after missing 10 of 11 games, the first three because of a sprained right ankle. Right knee soreness forced him out early in the only game he did play in that stretch before the 7-foot-3 Latvian missed seven more.

“I felt good right away,” Porzingis said. “I’ve been kind of staying active with the basketball stuff and shooting as much as I can and making sure I’m visualizing being out there and playing. Tonight was pretty good.”

With Rick Carlisle saying Porzingis was on a minutes restriction the coach wouldn't specify, the 2018 All-Star played 22. Porzingis sat the entire fourth quarter after the Mavericks took their biggest lead at 31 points (111-80) after three.

“I thought his rhythm looked surprisingly good for a guy that's been out close to two weeks,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “It's pretty clear that we need him.”

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Van Gundy didn’t say whether Ball was finished for the season. ... Hayes went the locker room late in the third quarter after taking a tumble into one of the courtside advertising boards but returned in the fourth. ... Naji Marshall didn't return after injuring his right shoulder in a collision with Dorian Finney-Smith early in the fourth quarter. ... Willie Hernangomez had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Mavericks: Dwight Powell had 12 points and eight rebounds. ... The five 3s by Doncic in the second quarter tied his career high for any quarter. He had five in the first quarter against Golden State in November 2019. ... Over his past eight games, Hardaway is averaging 26 points while shooting 56% overall and 49% from long range.

TRADE PIECES

JJ Redick, the centerpiece of a Dallas-New Orleans deal at the trading deadline to give the Mavericks a boost at the 3-point line, didn't get to play against his former team. The shooting guard is out at least the rest of the regular season with right heel soreness that kept him out of 18 consecutive games before and after the trade. Redick aggravated the injury against Memphis.

James Johnson and Wes Iwundu faced the Mavericks for the first time since going to New Orleans in the deal in late March. Johnson scored 11 points, and Iwundu had four. Nicolo Melli also went to Dallas in the trade and greeted some of his former teammates at midcourt before facing them for the first time since the trade.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Road finale at Golden State on Friday.

Mavericks: Regular-season home finale against Toronto on Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Game Recap: Mavericks 125, Pelicans 107

    The Mavericks defeated the Pelicans, 125-107. Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavericks with 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Tim Hardaway Jr. added 27 points in the victory. Eric Bledsoe tallied a team-high 15 points, along with four assists for the Pelicans in the losing effort. The Mavericks improve to 41-29 on the season, while the Pelicans fall to 31-39.

  • Luka Doncic with a deep 3 vs the New Orleans Pelicans

    Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 05/12/2021

  • Kuzma's late basket gives Lakers 3rd straight win

    Despite missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers are keeping alive their slim hopes of trying to avoid the play-in tournament. Kyle Kuzma's driving layup with 6.9 seconds remaining gave the short-handed Lakers a 124-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. “It is time to tighten up the screws and get back on track,” said Kuzma, who finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

  • J.T. Barrett also will throw for Cowboys this weekend

    Ben DiNucci isn’t eligible to participate in the Cowboys’ rookie minicamp this weekend. So the Cowboys need quarterbacks. It previously was reported that Illinois State’s Brady Davis would work for the team. Todd Archer of ESPN reports that former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett also will tryout this weekend. Barrett has spent time with New [more]

  • CJ McCollum says Steph Curry has changed basketball for better... and worse

    "He does things and you literally think, how is that possible?

  • Derrick Rose, Luca Vildoza and the downward-trending Brooklyn Nets | The Putback with Ian Begley

    Knicks guard Derrick Rose has been a pivotal piece for the Knicks this season as they make a playoff push. On this week's episode of The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888sport, SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley and Chris Williamson are joined by Vincent Goodwill&nbsp;of Yahoo Sports to talk about the resurgence of Derrick Rose and how he’s succeeded in carving out a role for himself after the entire NBA wrote him off. Vince also dissects the resurgence of Tom Thibodeau in New York, and what’s different about his coaching philosophy this time around. Also in the episode, Ian breaks down the Luca Vildoza deal and the guys discuss the downward-trending Brooklyn Nets and how they will be forced to develop chemistry DURING their first-round series.

  • Steph Curry's scoring title magic number if Bradley Beal sits final 3 games

    If Bradley Beal misses the final three games of the regular season, Steph Curry doesn't need much to clinch the scoring title.

  • James Johnson with an and one vs the Dallas Mavericks

    James Johnson (New Orleans Pelicans) with an and one vs the Dallas Mavericks, 05/12/2021

  • The suspect who planted pipe bombs on Capitol Hill before the Jan. 6 riot still hasn't been identified 4 months later: police chief

    At a House panel about the federal response to the Capitol Insurrection, the Metropolitan Police chief said investigators haven't found the suspect.

  • Five games we’re looking forward to on the Vikings’ schedule

    Here are Vikings Wire's favorite 2021 NFL games for the Minnesota Vikings' season.

  • Seattle extends unbeaten streak against San Jose to 14

    Cristian Roldan scored in the 18th minute to help the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 on Wednesday night. The Sounders (4-0-1) have matched their best start in franchise history, previously accomplished in 2019, but it could end up being a costly victory. Goalkeeper Stefan Frei sustained what appeared to be a serious left leg injury landing awkwardly while attempting to make a save late in the second half.

  • Turkey calls on Muslims to take clear stance over Gaza

    Muslim countries must show a united and clear stance over Israel's conflict with the Islamist Hamas movement in Gaza, Turkey's vice president, Fuat Oktay, said on Thursday, criticising world powers for condemning violence without acting. "What we desire is that active measures are taken," Oktay told reporters after morning prayers marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. In several days of conflict, Hamas has fired volleys of rockets towards Israeli cities and Israel has launched air strikes against the Islamist faction in the Gaza Strip.

  • Kings' Tyrese Haliburton won't forget teams that passed on him

    Tyrese Haliburton has no shortage of fuel for his competitive fire.

  • Covid: US-based Moderna to send 25m vaccine doses to Australia

    The US company agrees to supply 25m vaccine doses as Australia struggles with its vaccination drive.

  • Matt Rhule disappointed Teddy Bridgewater wasn’t happy with practice structure

    Former Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had some criticism of the practice structure implemented by head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady during their first season at the helm in Carolina. Rhule responded to that criticism on Wednesday saying he was disappointed Bridgewater didn’t believe in their structure but they have confidence in the [more]

  • Jason Licht says Bucs gave Tom Brady heads up they could draft a quarterback

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said Tuesday that he and head coach Bruce Arians gave quarterback Tom Brady forewarning that they may be adding to the quarterback room through the NFL Draft before their selection of Florida’s Kyle Trask in the second round “Bruce and I did mention to him leading up to [more]

  • US hits China and others for repressing religious freedom

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday took aim at China and a number of other countries for repressing religious freedom as it forges ahead with its aim of restoring human rights as a primary focus of American foreign policy. The condemnation was similar to that lodged by the Trump administration, which had been criticized for prioritizing religious freedom over other rights, and reflected continuity in the U.S. position that China’s crackdown on Muslims and other religious minorities in western Xinjiang constitutes “genocide.” Yet, a senior official said religious freedom is just one element in the administration's broader human rights strategy. Much as his predecessor did, Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the release of the State Department’s annual International Religious Freedom Report to lambaste China for severe restrictions on its citizens’ ability to worship freely. He also announced a travel ban on a former senior Chinese official the U.S. accuses of persecuting members of the Falun Gong religious sect. “China broadly criminalizes religious expression and continues to commit crimes against humanity and genocide against Muslim Uyghurs and members of other religious and ethnic minority groups," Blinken told reporters as he unveiled the report for the calendar year 2020. The report itself said Christians, Muslims, Tibetan Buddhists and Falun Gong practitioners in China all suffer from “severe societal discrimination in employment, housing, and business opportunities.” While Blinken did not spare China from criticism, his remarks were less extensive than those of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during previous religious freedom events. Pompeo was particularly harsh in his condemnation of China's treatment of the Uyghurs and other religious minorities, often devoting entire speeches to the subject. In his comments, Blinken also lashed out at abuses of religious freedom in Iran, Myanmar, Russia. Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, all of which were identified in the report as offenders. Daniel Nadel, a top official in the State Department's Office of International Religious Freedom, said Wednesday's report did not represent a shift in the way the U.S. views human rights but rather a recognition that religious rights are equally as important as political rights. “It’s not a departure, certainly, from any prior concept, but it’s a clarification, because Secretary Pompeo did express his view that there was perhaps a hierarchy of rights concept. And that’s a view that this administration does depart from," Nadel said. Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

  • Warriors sweeping Jazz, Suns would show they're peaking at right time

    Winning back-to-back games over the Jazz and Suns would show the Warriors finally are peaking, and just at the right time.

  • At Stanford GSB, An Asian Heritage Month Fraught With Meaning

    Stanford students confront challenges & celebrate achievements via a slate of virtual events The post At Stanford GSB, An Asian Heritage Month Fraught With Meaning appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Olympics-IOC confident of successful Tokyo Games despite public opposition

    (Reuters) -The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday said it supported Japanese measures to counter COVID-19 and was confident the Tokyo Olympics would be a "historic" event, despite wide public opposition. With less than three months to go before the Games begin on July 23, Japan is battling a surge in coronavirus infections. A majority of its population wants the Olympics cancelled or postponed for a second time, according to several polls, with about 70% of the 10,500 athletes -- about 7,800 -- already qualified for the Games.