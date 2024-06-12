Mavs honor Jerry West before NBA Finals matchup versus the Celtics after the icon’s death

The Dallas Mavericks honored NBA Icon Jerry West before game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

West died on Wednesday at the age of 86. West was one of the most impactful figures in NBA history after a career spanning decades as a player, coach and executive.

The Mavs honored West with a moment of silence and a video tribute showcasing his greatest NBA highlights as a player and executive

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Jerry West. pic.twitter.com/8XspFQO3d0 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 12, 2024

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement celebrating West’s legacy.

“Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than sixty years. He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an all-star in all 14 of his playing seasons, but also as a consummate competitor,” said Silver.

West played his entire 14-year career was with the Los Angeles Lakers making 14 all-star appearances, 12 All-NBA selections and won the 1969 Finals MVP despite losing the series to the Boston Celtics. West would go on to coach the Lakers from 1976 to 1979 before transitioning into a front office role.

As an executive West was responsible for spearheading some of the NBA’s greatest dynasties including the Showtime Lakers, the Shaq-Kobe Lakers and most recently the Golden State Warriors while winning two NBA Executive of the Year awards. West won nine titles over his NBA career as a player and executive.

West is survived by sons David, Mark and Michael from his first marriage to Martha Jane Kane and his second wife Karen and their two sons Ryan and Jonnie.