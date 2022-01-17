Mavs the favorites to acquire Myles Turner?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Several competing executives (assuming Turner’s injury isn’t severe) believe the Mavericks are the favorite for Turner with Dwight Powell and one of Dorian Finney-Smith or Jalen Brunson. Dallas’ willingness to part with Finney-Smith or Brunson may come down to each player’s free-agent expectations.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Latest NBA Trade Intel: Lakers Realistic Targets, Myles Turner Landing Spots bleacherreport.com/articles/29525…4:48 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Mavericks, Blazers, Timberwolves, Knicks, Lakers and Hornets are among the teams that have targeted Myles Turner, according to @Michael Scotto.
The Pacers’ asking price is reportedly two first-round picks or a promising young player and a first-rounder. basketballnews.com/stories/report…3:37 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
No Myles Turner today for Pacers means more Goga Bitadze and/or Isaiah Jackson.
I do wonder if Oshae Brissett could start today. – 2:22 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Updated story on Myles Turner:
He traveled with the team out west and plans to visit a foot specialist in Los Angeles, league source told @FieldhouseFiles. Then it will be determined how long he is out.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/turner-suffe…1:01 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
ICYMI Last Week
The trade deadline is Feb. 10.
Here’s 4 potential trades for Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Myles Turner & Christian Wood
That give the Sixers, Blazers, Magic, Hawks, Knicks, Rockets, Pacers and Hornets new hope.
nbabigboard.com/p/four-nba-tra…12:23 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Indiana Pacers are seeking two first-round picks or a promising young player and a first-round pick in exchange for Myles Turner, the NBA’s leading shot blocker. More on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…9:10 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pacers reportedly asking two first-round picks for Myles Turner
sportando.basketball/en/pacers-repo…5:38 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mavericks reportedly eyeing trade for Myles Turner or John Collins nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/16/mav…7:00 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Anyway, the show goes on. Here’s an update on Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon!! #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n…3:57 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pacers say Myles Turner has a sore left foot and is out Monday against the Clippers as he seeks a second opinion on the injury.
As covered here, Turner has long been regarded as one of the headliners leading up to the NBA’s Feb. 10 trade deadline: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-latest-t…1:06 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers say Myles Turner is OUT tomorrow against the Clippers with a sore left foot. He’ll get a second opinion and still travel with the team. – 12:59 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Myles Turner has a sore foot and missed practice today. More info coming on a timetable later. Won’t play against the Clippers tomorrow. – 12:19 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner has a sore left foot and will get a second opinion, but he won’t play Monday at LAC. – 12:17 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz
Food for thought, if the Hornets traded two 1sts for Turner (The reported asking price) they would have traded three 1sts in 6 months for Kai Jones & Myles Turner. How would you expect them to then add to the roster in Melo’s prime years? Have to balance now and the future – 7:40 AM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Getting Domantas Sabonis to D.C. for Dummies🤔
I’m taking a BIGGER swing, but it’s gonna cost!
Hey, @_Facci you think we can pull this off? | @SettingThePace3
+ Myles Turner, Caris LeVert 👀
🍎 https://t.co/7lcQIlZsct
🟢 https://t.co/yIPXZiriRA
🖥 https://t.co/NmSELRfPVQ pic.twitter.com/D1qALKWE514:59 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Myles Turner was 0-for-3 from behind the arc tonight. He’s 0-for-13 on 3-pointers over the past four games. #Pacers9:45 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Final: Suns 112, #Pacers 94
Devin Booker 35 pts. DeAndre Ayton 27 pts and 12 rbs. Chris Paul 12 pts and 9 asts for Phoenix.
Justin Holiday had a team-high 25 points and 7 3s for Indiana. Domantas Sabonis 14 pts and 14 rbs. Myles Turner 5 pts, 7 rbs and 2 blks. – 9:27 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol!! Myles Turner just obliterated a shot by Jae Crowder. #Pacers8:04 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul pulls the chair on Myles Turner pic.twitter.com/sOGlnrXos77:15 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers feed Myles Turner on back-to-back plays to start the game. Misses first shot and then makes the second. – 7:12 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters
— Keifer Sykes
— Justin Holiday
— Caris LeVert
— Myles Turner
— Domantas Sabonis – 6:49 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty said the Suns have talked a lot about the offensive rebounding from the Toronto game the last 48 hours. Tonight they’ll want to clean that up against Indy’s Domantas Sabonis-Myles Turner tandem – 5:32 PM

More on this storyline

Recommended Stories