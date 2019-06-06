Mavs' Cuban enjoys when Lakers are 'screwed up'

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told ESPN on Wednesday he takes delight in the plights of the Los Angeles Lakers, who have followed a tumultuous season with more than a few negative headlines this offseason.

"The more screwed up they are, the happier I am," Cuban told ESPN while he was in downtown L.A. for the Social Innovation Summit. "But I feel that way about every other franchise not in Dallas. We all go through it. Every franchise goes through cycles, and when your down cycle hits you, it's never fun."

Despite that sentiment, Cuban said he supports Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss.

"I feel bad for Jeanie, personally, because she's a great person," he told ESPN. "I have no sympathy for the Lakers any more than they had sympathy for us."

Cuban also expressed disapproval of former team president Magic Johnson's claim last month that he would be interested in buying the Lakers.

"That's a little bit self-serving," Cuban said. "I don't think Magic could afford them. And that's no disrespect to Magic. That's a reflection of just how well Jeanie has done."

Johnson resigned from his position -- without warning anyone, including Buss, a close friend of his -- on April 9, minutes before the team's regular-season finale. In mid-May, he accused general manager Rob Pelinka, who remains in his position, of back-stabbing him.

Last week, a lengthy ESPN story described a toxic culture in the Lakers organization during Johnson's tenure. Johnson denied mistreating any employees.

In their first season with LeBron James, the Lakers went 37-45 and missed the playoffs as many players -- including James -- missed time due to injury.

After Johnson's resignation, the team also parted ways with head coach Luke Walton. During the ensuing coaching search, multiple candidates reportedly turned down the job before Frank Vogel was hired, and a small group of fans protested team management outside Staples Center.

Cuban, 60, bought the Mavericks in 2000, just as the team began a run of 12 straight playoff appearances and 15 in 16 years, including the team's first NBA title in 2010-11. Dallas has missed the playoffs for three consecutive years.

