Mavs coach Jason Kidd gives thoughts on Sixers’ Joel Embiid’s injury

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with a major injury at the moment as Joel Embiid will be out for at least a month after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his left knee. The Sixers will re-evaluate him in four weeks.

The Dallas Mavericks know a thing or two about injuries. They have had to deal with star guard Kyrie Irving dealing with a variety of ailments so coach Jason Kidd has an idea of what needs to be done when it comes to missing key pieces out on the floor.

Before the Mavericks knocked off the Sixers 118-102 on Monday, Kidd gave his thoughts on Embiid’s injury and the Sixers going forward.

“I think for Embiid it’s tough and you never wanna see an athlete have a surgery in mid-season,” said Kidd. “Especially, with his abilities both offensively and defensively and what he means to the 76ers. Understanding he’s the MVP, he’s one of the best players in the world, so right now that’s probably a tough hole to fill.”

It is certainly a tough hole to fill. The Sixers are 4-11 on the season without Embiid and have had a tough time rebounding the basketball as well as getting the key stops and buckets they normally get when he’s on the floor.

However, it gives other players a chance to step up.

“That gives those guys opportunity that don’t get those minutes,” Kidd added. “Just being in our seat, we’ve seen a lot of injuries so that gives other guys an opportunity to play so they have to step up. That can be dangerous at times because they have talented guys over there. Everybody’s a pro and they wanna show the coach and their teammates that they can play at a high level.”

The reigning league MVP was having a phenomenal season. He’s averaging 35.3 points per game and scored a career-high 70 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 22. The Sixers will certainly miss everything he brings to the floor.

“Embiid is one of the best players in the world,” Kidd finished. “Just hope for a speedy recovery.”

