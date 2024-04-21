Mavs boys tennis wins against Wenatchee

Apr. 20—MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake High School boys tennis team handily won its dual match against Wenatchee on Thursday, while the MLHS girls swept the doubles matches but lost to the Panthers 4-3.

Coach Rich Gregoire wrote that the Mavericks have been working on some specific aspects of the game, and the results were visible against Wenatchee.

"I think the most positive thing I saw from our team on both sides yesterday was our serving," Gregoire wrote in response to an email from the Columbia Basin Herald. "We have been working hard on serving targets in practice, and I think hitting our targets improved across the board."

Gregoire said he's also seen team improvement in other parts of the game.

"Another focus we've had recently is our volley mechanics," he wrote. "I saw our team make some great volleys in both the singles and doubles."

Boys first seed Marwan Warnick defeated Wenatchee's Austin Bromiley 6-1, 6-1; Mavs second seed Adam Wiseman beat Owen Tueten, 6-3, 6-4. Moses Lake third seed Roman Jenks was pushed to three sets but defeated Wenatchee's Jacob McAllister, 7-5, 1-6, 10-6. Moses Lake fourth seed Sam Molitor defeated Ben Bordon, 7-5, 6-3.

Wenatchee swept all girls singles matches, with Mavs first seed Abbie O'Neal losing to Wenatchee's Joyce Hartsig, 6-1, 6-0, and Wenatchee's Sienna Kaufman defeating Kay Trinnaman, 6-1, 6-1. Moses Lake's third seed Belize Orton lost to Katelyn Murphy, 6-1, 6-2, and Wenatchee's Kenzie Murphy defeated Moses Lake's Baylee Bates, 6-1, 6-2.

Two of the three boys doubles teams took their matches, Moses Lake first seeds Caleb Dickson and Emitt Madsen winning 6-1, 6-2, and second seeds Colin Stanberry and Keston Roylance winning in three sets, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Moses Lake third seeds Ollie Madsen and Jacob Duvall lost their match, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2.

All three Mavs girls doubles teams won their matches. First seeds Amelie Gregoire and Kiley Thomas won 6-2, 6-1, and second seeds Claire Thomas and Kalei Bruce defeated their opponents 6-3, 6-2. Third seeds Elise Miles and Maddie McDonald won a hard-fought match in three sets, 4-6, 6-2, 11-9.

Windy conditions had some players talking to themselves, but Gregoire said the wind was not as bad as it had been at other matches this spring.

The Mavs still have a little work to do, he said.

"Our team has also been working at defending and making a higher percentage of balls in the court and I think that will remain a focus," he wrote.

Cheryl Schweizer may be reached via email at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com.