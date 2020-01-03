Mavs assistant Darrell Armstrong ensures Luka Doncic meets young fan with epilepsy

Sometimes all it takes is a homemade sign, a caring assistant and a classy player to make a heartwarming moment for everyone.

Prior to watching the Dallas Mavericks’ 123-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, a young Mavs fan got the meeting of a lifetime. Brayden Whitley was in the stands with his father, Ryan, holding a sign that read, “My doc said: Watching Luka helps my epilepsy! 9 months no seizures!”

Mavs assistant Darrell Armstrong, a 14-year veteran of the league who retired in 2008, saw the fan and brought him on to the court during warmups to meet his idol.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Athletic’s Dorothy J. Gentry caught the sweet moment.

“I’m actually going to meet Luka?” Brayden said as he was taken on the court.

Story continues

@dallasmavs assistant coach Darrell Armstrong spots a boy holding a sign in the crowd about being seizure-free and helps a young fan meet @luka7doncic. “I’m actually going to meet Luka?” the boys says. #MFFL #Mavs #thisiswhyweplay @NBA #LukaMagic #lukadoncic pic.twitter.com/wVpPZFhQnV — Dorothy J. Gentry (@DorothyJGentry) January 3, 2020

Doncic, who leads all players in All-Star votes after the first round, shook hands with Brayden and posed for a photo with him at the free-throw line. After the game, he met up with the young boy again and took off his sneakers to give to him. Fans chanted, “Luka!” as he did it.

A follow-up to our buddy, Brayden, who was the superstar of the night! @luka7doncic had one more surprise left for him after the game! #MFFL | #NBA pic.twitter.com/8hCRFit1Om — Mavs Care (@MavsCare) January 3, 2020

The NBA star spoke with the media after the game about the importance of connecting with fans.

“This was a pleasure for me,” he said.

@luka7doncic on his exchange tonight with the young fan. “As players we need to connect with the fans...you’re never going to connect with everyone it’s really hard...I want to try to give them something. This was a pleasure for me.” #Luka #MFFL #Mavs pic.twitter.com/M2PjTp0OIO — Dorothy J. Gentry (@DorothyJGentry) January 3, 2020

That’s the heartwarming content we want to see in 2020.

Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic met a fan on the court before Thursday's game. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

More from Yahoo Sports: