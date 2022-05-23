Mavericks, Warriors exchange words after wild Steph Curry no-look 3-pointer

Mavs, Dubs exchange words after wild Steph no-look 3-pointer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors superstar Steph Curry was feeling himself in the first half of Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, and he punctuated his 16-point half with one of his patented no-look turnaround 3-pointers.

Steph turned to the bench before it went in ðŸ¤¯ pic.twitter.com/zsAPMbNarL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

Curry's 3-pointer capped a 10-0 run by the Warriors and gave them a 43-42 lead at American Airline Center, forcing Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd to call a timeout.

Curry celebrated by sticking his tongue out while running back down the court as the timeout was being called.

It appears the Mavericks didn't appreciate Curry's celebration, leading to players from both teams needing to be separated.

Things got HEATED after Steph's no-look three pic.twitter.com/1lmcbCFn9c — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

Luka Doncic had some words for Juan Toscano-Anderson during the timeout and was held back from getting in his face. Draymond Green and Tim Hardaway Jr. then exchanged mean words from about 40 feet away. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 23, 2022

Cooler heads prevailed with Draymond Green and Curry talking to Mavericks star Luka Dončić before play resumed in Game 3.

In related news, Andre Iguodala reacted just like every single member of Dub Nation when Curry hit the no-look 3-pointer.

Andre is all of us after Stephâ€™s no-look three ðŸ˜‚pic.twitter.com/9KOqz97c0T — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

Curry and the Warriors took a 48-47 lead into the locker room at halftime.