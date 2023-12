The Mavericks defeated the Warriors, 132-122. Luka Doncic totaled 39 points, 8 rebounds, and 10 assists as Dante Exum added 19 points and 5 assists. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 25 points and 7 assists as Chris Paul added 24 points (6 3PT FG) and 6 assists. The Mavericks improve to 19-14 as the Warriors move to 15-17.