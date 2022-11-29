Mavericks vs Warriors Betting Forecast

NextShark

A Thai man was arrested for promoting the use of crystal meth, which he claimed could brighten users' skin, on Facebook and TikTok. The man, identified as 52-year-old Udon Parnpinit, was arrested in his home in the Prang Ku district of Sisaket province just six hours after posting his crystal meth promotional video on social media, according to reports. ﻿In his social media posts, Udon encourages meth users to use crystal meth instead, claiming that the former will turn their skin gray while the latter will brighten it.