The Mavericks win their 7th game in a row to improve to 45-29 on the year as they snap Houston’s 11-game win streak, defeating them 125-107. Luka Doncic totaled 47 points (32 in first half), 9 3PM, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists as Kyrie Irving added 24 points and 7 assists for Dallas, who made a season-high 24 3PT FGs in the game.