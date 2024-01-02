Mavericks vs Jazz Game Highlights

Advertisement

Jordan Clarkson notched his first career triple-double as the Jazz defeat the Mavericks, 127-90. Clarkson recorded 20 points, 10 rebounds, and a season-high 11 assists for the Jazz, while Simone Fontecchio added a team-high 24 points in the victory. Luka Doncic tallied 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 14 assists for the Mavericks