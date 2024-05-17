Mavericks try to secure series victory over the Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mavericks -4; over/under is 209.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Mavericks lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks look to clinch the Western Conference second round over the Oklahoma City Thunder in game six. The Mavericks won the last meeting 104-92 on May 16 led by 31 points from Luka Doncic, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points for the Thunder.

The Mavericks are 31-21 against conference opponents. Dallas is third in the league averaging 14.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.9% from downtown. Doncic leads the team averaging 4.1 makes while shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

The Thunder are 36-16 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City scores 120.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The 117.9 points per game the Mavericks score are 5.2 more points than the Thunder give up (112.7). The Thunder average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than the Mavericks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrie Irving is shooting 49.7% and averaging 25.6 points for the Mavericks. Doncic is averaging 26.5 points over the last 10 games.

Chet Holmgren is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 106.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 107.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Olivier-Maxence Prosper: day to day (ankle), Maxi Kleber: out (shoulder).

Thunder: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.