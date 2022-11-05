Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie says ref called him a 'b***-ass motherf***er' to teammate after technical foul

Harsh words are often said after a contentious call in an NBA game. It's not often they come from an official. That was allegedly the case in Friday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors

Near the end of the second quarter, Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie was called for a take foul, then hit with a technical foul by official Tony Brothers. The incident led to two free throws for the Raptors, but the fireworks didn't really begin until after the game.

Dinwiddie told reporters that not only his technical foul unjustified because he was clapping toward his teammates, but Brothers had also called him a "b***-ass motherf***er" while speaking with one of his Mavericks teammates.

The veteran also called for the NBA to rescind his fine for a technical foul.

Spencer Dinwiddie starts his postgame presser with a special message for Tony Brother and the NBA about his Technical Foul. pic.twitter.com/DnrqoJsjsC — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) November 5, 2022

Dinwiddie's monologue:

"... what seemed to keep him irate, which was a clap. I think he thought it was disrespectful. If you watch the games, and I know that's what refs are supposed to do, you'll see I clap to get the attention of my teammates, things of that nature, so it was nothing personal. As a man, I would like to say I'm sorry, first and foremost. And secondarily, I would like to say not only would I like my money back, but I would like to not be called a 'b****-ass motherf***er' to my teammates.

"So, if there is anybody that feels that way about me, not going to name any names, they can address me personally, face to face, because no swear words were used in the direction of anybody, personally. It was like 'Hey, that wasn't a take foul' or 'That wasn't a f***ing take foul' or something like that. It wasn't anything personal, so, NBA, I would definitely like my money back and I would appreciate no fine at all for this monologue."

Story continues

NBA players are fined a set amount for each technical foul, escalated as their season total increases, unless the league rescinds the foul. The penalties can increase all the way to a one-game suspension if a player reaches 16 techs on the season.

The media only received Dinwiddie's side of the story, though, as the NBA didn't make Brothers available to a pool reporter after the game. The league justified the decision by saying pool reporter requests are only granted for rules clarifications, per reporter Marc Stein.

Dinwiddie finished the game with 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting with seven assists and two steals in a 111-110 win for the Mavericks, who improved to 5-3 on the season.