Mavericks season preview: Time to break through the ceiling

After back-to-back seasons of being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Clippers, the Dallas Mavericks’ main priority this season has to be to smash through that ceiling and make a deeper playoff run.

That doesn’t mean it’s championship-or-bust quite yet for Dallas, but another first-round elimination in the postseason would be concerning, especially if Luka Doncic keeps developing at the insane rate he has been.

Below, check out our preview for the 2021-22 Mavericks campaign.