Mavericks and Saracens to split at end of season

Saracens Mavericks are currently seventh in the Netball Super League [Rex Features]

Saracens Mavericks netball team will split from the rugby club at the end of the 2024 season.

Mavericks were launched as founder members of the Netball Super League in 2005 and have won two league titles.

The club's association with Saracens began in 2019.

Mavericks have been bought by a consortium led by former Sarries chief executive officer Lucy Fray.

They will continue as the rebranded London Mavericks in the relaunched NSL from 2025.

"We have been delighted to support the growth of the Mavericks and have helped to bring it to the highest levels", the club said in a statement on its website.

"The announcement today confirming the Mavericks' continued place following a successful tender application, which we actively supported, means we can look forward to continuing to support our players, staff, fans and partners through the next month as the NSL reaches an exciting conclusion."

Mavericks are seventh in the Super League with three matches of the season remaining.