Mavericks at Rockets, Dec. 22: Lineups, how to watch, injury reports, uniforms

For most of the NBA’s 2023-24 regular season, the defensive end of the court has been a clear strength for the Houston Rockets.

But in their current three-game losing streak, they’ve somehow allowed 132.3 points per game, and what was the league’s No. 2 defense (by defensive rating) has suddenly slipped to No. 6 overall.

On Friday, the Rockets (13-12) could catch something of a break as they look to get back on track. While the Mavericks (16-11) currently rank No. 6 on offense this season, superstar guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are each slated to miss this game due to injury.

Doncic and Irving played key roles when these teams last met in late November, when the Mavericks overcame a 9-point deficit late in the third quarter on the back of a late scoring onslaught.

Both Dallas and Houston are on night one of a back-to-back, which could perhaps prompt both teams to be more cautious with nagging injuries. The Rockets travel to New Orleans to face the Pelicans on Saturday, while the Mavericks will host the San Antonio Spurs.

When and How to Watch

Date: Friday, Dec. 22

Time: 7 p.m. Central

TV Channel: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (13-12)

Dallas Mavericks (16-11)

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report lists Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon repair) as out, while Tari Eason (left lower leg soreness) is questionable. Eason missed Wednesday’s home loss to Atlanta with the same pregame designation. Young prospects Cam Whitmore, Nate Hinton and Jermaine Samuels Jr. remain in the NBA G League.

On the other side, the Mavericks will be without Luka Doncic (left quad strain), Kyrie Irving (right heel contusion), Dante Exum (left lower leg contusion) Maxi Kleber (right small toe dislocation), Dereck Lively II (left ankle sprain), and Josh Green (right elbow sprain). Seth Curry (back spasms) is questionable for Friday’s game.

Dec. 22 uniform choices

Rockets : White City Edition

Mavericks: Blue Statement Edition

(via LockerVision)

Practice updates

Fred VanVleet got a rest day and did not practice for the Rockets today after he played 44 min last night. Neither did Tari Eason, who is still dealing with an ongoing lower leg injury. Rockets coach Ime Udoka said “we’ll see” if Eason can play Friday. VanVleet should be good. — Danielle Lerner (@danielle_lerner) December 21, 2023

Upcoming schedule

