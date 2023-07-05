Mavericks reportedly to sign Matisse Thybulle to offer sheet, will 76ers match?

Sacramento Kings v Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers front office is focused on complex Damian Lillard trade scenarios , but they have had another decision thrown on their front burner — whether or not to match an offer sheet for Matisse Thybulle.

Chris Haynes of TNT/Bleacher Report broke the news.

Portland Trail Blazers RFA Matisse Thybulle intends to sign an offer sheet with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/Zbhl2Za55o — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 5, 2023

That offer will almost certainly be for the mid-level exception of $12.4 million next season — $54 million over four years — the most the Mavericks can offer.

That's a fair salary for Thybulle, one of the best free agents left on the market . He is a two-time All-Defensive Team player who is elite on that end of the court but limited on offense. Thybulle took some steps forward on offense last season, shooting 36.5% from 3 and turning the ball over less, but he is still the guy opposing defenses will help off of.

For a Mavericks team with plenty of shot creation in Luka Dončić and just re-signed Kyrie Irving , adding an elite defensive wing makes sense.

For a Trail Blazers team about to trade away Lillard to rebuild around Scoot Henderson, does keeping Thybulle make sense? Portland will threaten to match the offer to try and get a sign-and-trade done, but Thybulle to the Mavericks makes more sense.