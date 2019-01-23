Mavericks reportedly ban superfan who allegedly told Patrick Beverley 'f--- your mother'

Don Knobler has reportedly been banned from the rest of the Dallas Mavericks’ home games this season. (Getty)

Don Knobler is hard to miss, a Dallas Mavericks fan known for his flamboyant style and tendency to heckle opponents.

But he was missed on Tuesday and reportedly will be for the rest of the season in American Airlines Arena after reportedly being banned by the team.

Reports: Knobler banned for profane heckling

ESPN and The Dallas Morning News report that Knobler will not be welcome for the remainder of Mavericks’ home games after his interaction with Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley in December.

Beverley threw the ball at Knobler that night, drawing an ejection and a $25,000 fine.

Patrick Beverley ejected for throwing ball at Don Knobler pic.twitter.com/YWtw3PnMme — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 3, 2018





Beverley: Knobler insulted his mother repeatedly

Beverley said after that game that Knobler repeatedly told him “f— your mother” from his court-side seat.

“I mean. I don’t know what you’d want me to do,” Beverley told reporters that night. “What would you guys do? So, it’s all right. I’m going to stay professional and stay Pat and play hard and do what I do. But I’m a man, and my morals are strong, and I stand by my morals.”

Fans backed Beverley

Sources told ESPN and the Morning News that fans confirmed Beverley’s account and complained to the team about Knobler heckling other players as well. An internal investigation resulted in Knobler being banned, per the reports.

The news broke on a day that Beverley and the Clippers returned to Dallas, but ESPN reports that Knobler has not been at a Mavericks home game since that December 4 incident with Beverley.

Knobler has denied using profanity in the Beverley incident.

