Mavericks at Nuggets: Live stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks face Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets in the premier game of the night on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Mavericks (19-17) have won four of five, but are coming off a loss to the Thunder in which both Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis did not play. The Nuggets (22-15) are still facing significant injury issues, but edged the Grizzlies 103-102 to open the second half with a win.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Mar. 13

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Injury Report:

Dallas: James Johnson (personal reasons) and Tyrell Terry (illness) are out.

Denver: JaMychal Green (stomach illness) and Zeke Nnaji (stomach illness) are probable. Nikola Jokic (left ankle sprain) and Monte Morris (left quadriceps strain) are questionable. RJ Hampton (health and safety protocol) and Gary Harris (left adductor strain) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Dallas Mavericks

F Dorian Finney-Smith

F Maxi Kleber

C Kristaps Porzingis

G Josh Richardson

G Luka Doncic

Denver Nuggets