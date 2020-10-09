Mark Cuban shares photo of Delonte West's 'first steps' on road to recovery

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban personally picked up former Delonte West last month to help the former NBA player after he was spotted panhandling. Now he’s sharing the “first steps” in West’s journey back to his family and through a rehabilitation program.

Cuban shared a photo Friday on Twitter showing West horseback riding and noted that there’s a long way to go “but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support.”

Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West . A long, long , long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support. pic.twitter.com/555twAEVDP — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 9, 2020

West, who played in the NBA from 2004 through 2012, was seen panhandling in the Dallas area in late September.

Cuban helps West enter rehab

Former Dallas Mavericks point guard Delonte West entered a rehab facility this month. (AP Photo/LM Otero) More

Cuban contacted West’s mother, Delphina Addison, to see how he could help after photos of West spread through social media.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the answer was to find the 37-year-old West. Cuban found him on Sept. 29 and waited with West until Addison could get to them, per Charania. He then helped the former first-round pick enter a rehab facility.

West most notably played for the Boston Celtics, who drafted him No. 24 overall in the 2004 NBA draft. He last played for the Mavericks in 2012, but was suspended twice and waived. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.6 assists over his career.

He revealed he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008 and has struggled with it in recent years. He pleaded guilty to two weapons charges in 2010 and has been involved in other incidents since leaving the league.

In January, former teammates and fans showed support for West after he was seen being attacked in the middle of a road in Washington, D.C. He is a native of the District.

