Mavericks' Luka Doncic chirps with Warriors fan before halftime of Game 2

Doncic chirps with Warriors fan before halftime of Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Playoff series usually get chirpier the deeper they go, and that apparently extends to fans as well.

After Luka Dončić drained a deep 3-pointer to put the Dallas Mavericks ahead 72-58 at halftime of Game 2 against the Warriors on Friday, he had some words with a Warriors fan on the baseline while walking back to the locker room.

Luka and a fan were going back and forth at the end of the half ðŸ˜¬ pic.twitter.com/hT9kWldBpP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 21, 2022

Luka and a fan chirping at halftime. ðŸ‘€ðŸ¿ pic.twitter.com/eXpFZgEQwl — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) May 21, 2022

Dončić and the fan went back and forth for several seconds before the Mavericks’ star continued into the tunnel.