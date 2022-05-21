Mavericks' Luka Doncic chirps with Warriors fan before halftime of Game 2

Eric He
·1 min read
In this article:
Doncic chirps with Warriors fan before halftime of Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Playoff series usually get chirpier the deeper they go, and that apparently extends to fans as well.

After Luka Dončić drained a deep 3-pointer to put the Dallas Mavericks ahead 72-58 at halftime of Game 2 against the Warriors on Friday, he had some words with a Warriors fan on the baseline while walking back to the locker room.

Dončić and the fan went back and forth for several seconds before the Mavericks’ star continued into the tunnel.

