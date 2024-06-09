Mavericks' Luka Dončić available for NBA Finals Game 2 after initially questionable vs. Celtics

Dončić is dealing with a thoracic contusion, according to the injury report

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić will be available to play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night after being initially listed as "questionable" on the injury report, the team announced Sunday.

Luka Dončić (thoracic contusion, right knee sprain, left ankle soreness) will be AVAILABLE for Game 2 against the Celtics. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) June 9, 2024

According to the injury report released by the NBA at 1:30 p.m. ET, Dončić is now dealing with a thoracic contusion in addition to the right knee sprain and left ankle soreness he has struggled with throughout the Mavericks' playoff run.

How and when Dončić suffered the injury during Game 1 was not revealed. With the injury report, Dončić was downgraded to "questionable" for the game, but will be available after all.

Luka Doncic has been grabbing at his chest/rib area and kind of grimacing here at Mavs practice before Game 2 pic.twitter.com/jqg3xVUpNJ — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 8, 2024

During Saturday's practice session, Dončić was noticeably tending to his rib area and chest, grimacing at times. He was still listed as probable on the Mavericks' injury report until he was downgraded Sunday afternoon.

Dončić attended Sunday morning's shootaround, though was not on the court during the part of the session open to the media.

Added context: Luka Doncic typically attempts half-court shots with his teammates and shoots some free throws during the open portion of shootaround. He was already seated when it was opened today. — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) June 9, 2024

Though Dončić hasn't missed any of Dallas' games during this postseason, he was listed on the injury report for a right knee sprain during the team's first-round series versus the Los Angeles Clippers. For the second-round matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he was listed with left ankle soreness.

During the Western Conference finals versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dončić was again on the injury report with right knee soreness.

Dončić scored 30 points in Dallas' 107–89 loss to Boston in Game 1 on Thursday night. He shot 12-for-26 (and 4-for-12 on 3-pointers), leading the Mavericks as the Celtics dominated the game from the start.

Additionally, Dončić grabbed 10 rebounds, making him the first player to record a double-double with 30 or more points in his first NBA Finals game since Tim Duncan did so in 1999 for the San Antonio Spurs.

In the Mavericks' 18 games this postseason, Dončić is averaging 28.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.

Game 2 of the Finals tips off from Boston's TD Garden at 8 p.m. ET. The telecast is on ABC.