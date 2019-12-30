LeBron James becomes ninth player to record 9,000 career assists

LeBron James may be battling a groin injury, but that hasn’t stopped him from putting up a big performance in a key Western Conference Game.

Taking on the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, James put up four first-quarter assists, the last of which made him the ninth player to ever record 9,000 career assists.

In fitting fashion, the Los Angeles Lakers star showed exquisite vision by finding Anthony Davis three-quarters of the way down the court for a beautiful dunk with 4:35 left in the quarter.

LBJ drops his 9⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣th-career dime‼️



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/Pfl4XGcVLR — NBA (@NBA) December 30, 2019

James has thrived in his first season as the Lakers de facto point guard and has reached this milestone faster than anyone could have expected. The soon-to-be-35-year-old is the only player averaging double-digit assists (10.8 apg), so it has taken him less than half the season to record 338 assists.

Earlier this month, James passed Gary Payton to move into ninth on the career assist list, and he's on pace to pass Isiah Thomas (9,061) before February.

Lakers forward LeBron James reached a major milestone on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

