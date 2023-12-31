Mavericks' Irving ruled out, Dončić available vs. Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Dallas Mavericks will be without one half of their two-headed monster when they face the Warriors at Chase Center on Saturday night.

Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for a 12th straight game due to right heel contusion, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd announced roughly 90 minutes before tip-off. Dallas has gone 5-6 in the previous 11 games the NBA All-Star guard has missed with the ailment.

NBA MVP candidate Luka Dončić, on the other hand, is available to play after initially being listed as questionable with a sore left quad. He went through pregame warmups and was cleared to play 40 minutes before tip-off.

Seth Curry (illness) and Maxi Kleber (toe dislocation) both were ruled out by Kidd.

Luka Dončić (left quad soreness) will be AVAILABLE for tonight’s game against the Warriors.



Kyrie Irving (right heel contusion) Seth Curry (illness) and Maxi Kleber (right small toe dislocation) will be OUT. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) December 31, 2023

Warriors center Kevon Looney, who has played in 223 consecutive games, has been cleared to play Saturday despite being listed as questionable on Friday due to an illness.

Reserve guard Gary Payton II will make his return to the Warriors rotation after missing the last 13 games with a torn calf.

The Warriors are looking to bounce back after a deflating home loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday night, while the Mavericks are looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

