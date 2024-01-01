Mavericks, Hawks, Pacers reportedly to pursue Pascal Siakam trade.

Toronto Raptors v Detroit Pistons

Toronto trading OG Anunoby to the Knicks — and getting back Immanuel Quickley — signals what the Raptors plan is: Rebuild on the fly around Scottie Barnes with players on his timeline.

That means a Pascal Siakam trade is coming. Where might he land? The well-connected Michael Grange of Sportsnet Canada reported this:

Siakam is likely going to be pursued by the Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks, per league sources. As the trade deadline gets closer, there will likely be more suitors.

Sacramento also has been regularly mentioned as a possible Siakam suitor. Siakam, a free agent after this season, has some sway over where he is traded because he can tell a team he will not re-sign with them (lessening what they would offer in a trade).

Let's quickly look at each team:

• Dallas Mavericks: In some ways the sexiest idea, pairing Skiakam with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving would be fun to watch. However, assembling a trade that works for both sides is hard. Toronto wants picks and quality young players on the Barnes timeline (for example, Quickley) and Dallas doesn't have those players to offer. Dallas isn't going to give up center Dereck Lively (who has shown chemistry with Doncic), maybe they throw in Josh Green and their 2027 first-round pick with players such as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Richaun Holmes to balance salaries, but other teams will beat that offer.

• Indiana Pacers: This is my dark horse to get a trade done, so long as Siakam signals he would be willing to re-sign with the Pacers this summer. Pairing Siakam, who loves to play in transition, with Tyrese Haliburton would be explosive, and it's a tremendous positional fit. Indiana likely offers a trade package along the lines of Buddy Hield, Jarace Walker, Jalen Smith and a 2024 first-round pick. The Raptors will push for Bennedict Mathurin or Aaron Nesmith to be part of the trade, but there is room to get a deal done.

• Atlanta Hawks: Atlanta has been linked to a pursuit of Siakam since the 2023 trade deadline and certainly would be in the mix again, looking for an elite wing to pair with Trae Young (who is having an underrated and impressive season for the Hawks). The Hawks likely would want the trade to look something like DeAndre Hunter, Patty Mills, AJ Griffin and a pick for Siakam, but Toronto will insist on breakout wing Jalen Johnson as part of the deal. It's also possible that Dejounte Murray ultimately is part of a trade as Atlanta is willing to move on from him. There's room to maneuver, but a trade that works for both sides could be reached.

• Sacramento Kings: Sacramento has been quietly solid this season — 19-12, fifth in the West — with De'Aaron Fox playing at an All-NBA level and Keegan Murray taking a step forward. Still, the Kings feel at least a player (and some better defense) away and Siakam helps with that — he and Domantas Sabonis are a front line that would be hard to defend. Sacramento's base offer is likely something along the lines of Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell and a first-round pick (maybe 2026). Ujiri likely pushes for more, but the Raptors need shooting and Huerter is just 25.

Siakam, 29, is averaging 21.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists a game this season while shooting 51.2% overall. He's a solid team defender, and a good and willing passer.