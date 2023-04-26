Kyrie Irving criticizes Taylor Jenkins for 'immature' comments in Grizzlies-Lakers series

Dallas Mavericks guard and impending unrestricted free agent Kyrie Irving criticized Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins for comments Jenkins made ahead of the Monday night's Game 4 in Los Angeles in the best-of-seven-series vs the Lakers.

"Speaking about your team like this during a series is Immature," Irving said in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon. "But what do I know. Lol I am @ home relaxing with my family."

That response was to Jenkins stating he believes the Grizzlies are lacking maturity during the first-round series against the Lakers this year. The Grizzlies trail 3-1 ahead of Wednesday's Game 5 elimination game at FedExForum (6:30 p.m., TNT).

"I think we faced our fair share of adversity, especially in the last couple of months, in March in particular," Jenkins said ahead of Game 4. "Our guys find a way to respond. They stay together. That’s the thing I always have faith in. Obviously we’re far from where we need to be from a maturity standpoint. This whole experience, you can only gain from."

The conversation around the lack of maturity surrounding the Grizzlies comes after Dillon Brooks declined to speak following both Games 3 and 4 in Los Angeles. This was after Brooks made fiery comments about the Lakers' LeBron James, calling him "old," following the Grizzlies' only win in the series in Game 2, 103-93. The Grizzlies are also one of the youngest teams in this year's NBA playoffs.

After the loss in Game 4, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant also declined to speak.

The Grizzlies' season comes down to Wednesday night. The team with the best home record in the NBA during the regular season (35-6) has to win to keep its season alive and pull off two more to make it out of the first round for the second consecutive season.

