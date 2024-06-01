Mavericks fans excited for first Kelly Cup Finals appearance despite loss

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — It may have been the final night of May, but the Kansas City Mavericks were still playing hockey Friday night.

It was a historic night because they won the Brabham Cu and are in the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time in franchise history.

While the winners of the Lombardi Trophy and Lamar Hunt Trophy Kansas City Chiefs were in Washington D.C. Friday meeting President Joe Biden, Kansas City Mavericks owner Lamar Hunt Junior was inside Cable Dahmer Arena hoping for a trophy.

“We have a really great team chemistry, they really fight through the tough stuff. It’s been a real joy to embrace them and I think that’s what’s happening tonight,” Hunt Jr. said.

After the most wins in the team’s 15 year history fans were feeling confident.

“Mavs are going to take it they are going to win. We’re excited, it’s an historic moment,” Kathryn Worland said.

A sell out crowd packed Cable Dahmer Arena as they took on the two-time defending champion Florida Everblades. In that crowd of orange were plenty of die hard hockey fans.

“It’s aggressive, they play with so much energy, it’s amazing,” Aaron Acker said.

“They get to know each other and they get to interact with the team with each other so it builds the community here because this is a very intimate arena that people can come and enjoy,” Hunt Jr. said.

“We’ve been here for I don’t know how many years now and we’ve been watching every single game, we’re season ticket holders, we sit through all the losses, we sit through all the wins and its amazing to finally see a team that is so amazing,” Allison Verman said.

A City of Champions will be going for one more title in June with the ECHL’s top scorer, playmaker and goalie trying to prove they are cool under pressure. But they will need to rebound in Game 2 action at Cable Dahmer Saturday with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. Florida defeated Kansas City 8-1 in the opener.

